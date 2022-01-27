Harry Styles presale ticket sales crashes Ticketmasters website

It’s no secret that the public is ready to return to live events whether that be sports or concerts.

Ticketmaster is trending this morning on social media because of that desire to return to in person events. 

Early this morning Harry Styles pre-released tickets for his European league of his tour which crashed Ticketmaster’s website.

Styles toured in the United States to mostly sold out crowds.

Fans and Ticketmaster are responding this morning.

