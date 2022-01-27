Harry Styles presale ticket sales crashes Ticketmasters website

It’s no secret that the public is ready to return to live events whether that be sports or concerts.
Ticketmaster is trending this morning on social media because of that desire to return to in person events.
Early this morning Harry Styles pre-released tickets for his European league of his tour which crashed Ticketmaster’s website.
Styles toured in the United States to mostly sold out crowds.
Fans and Ticketmaster are responding this morning.
Can’t believe Harry Styles crashed various Ticketmaster websites across Europe while selling out every presale in a matter of minutes. 😌— Louis & Harry FBI! (@LTHSOURCE) January 27, 2022
It seems @Harry_Styles has exceeded everyone’s expectations and ticket outlets are currently down under unprecedented demand.We're working hard to rectify issues and will keep updating you here as we work to get things back up and running.— ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) January 27, 2022
