SPOKANE, Wash. – Family and friends of a man missing approximately two weeks are fearing the worst.
Steve Annis, 40, didn’t show up for a work shift on Jan. 9, according to loved ones. The say this behavior is highly unusual, adding that no one has seen or heard from Annis since Jan. 8.
“This is not in his character,” friend Jason Branch said. “He doesn’t do this. He doesn’t not show up. He’s always called one of us. He’s always communicating with one of us.”
Branch added that he, and other friends, have left voicemails and other messages for Annis that have not been returned. He says he last say his friend on January 4th when the two went out grocery shopping. He said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.
Annis’ niece, Hannah, echoed Branch saying the whole thing is extremely worrisome.
“He’s a giant teddy bear,” she said. “I don’t know where he could be. I have no idea.”
Loved ones combed through the neighborhood and beyond where Annis lives along Boone, but the efforts turned up nothing helpful.
A friend created a web page dedicated to Annis’ case. It states that Annis has medical issues that only add to the urgency in his disappearance.
Loved ones did report Steve Annis missing to Spokane Police, and say they have spoken with officers. If you know anything at all or saw something that could be helpful in finding answers about what happened to Annis, please call Crime Check at 509.456.2233 and reference case number 2022-20004759.
