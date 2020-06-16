SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Deputies believe they have the man responsible for a series of charity bucket thefts identified. They tell KHQ a citizen called in a tip with the suspect's location after reportedly seeing Monday's 'Help Me Hayley' report.
Deputies say the citizen recognized the suspect's car captured in McDonald's surveillance video. The caller told investigators the location of that car. Spokane Valley deputies responded to the area and took the man into custody. They have not yet released his name. They say the case is still in preliminary stages and will be handed over to a detective.
The money stolen in these thefts was meant for the Ronald McDonald House of Charity. They released the following after Hayley's report.
"Hayley, on behalf of Ronald McDonald House of the Inland Northwest, we want to say thank you so much for helping get this story out to the public. Right now, every penny counts towards our mission to help keep families safe and close."
