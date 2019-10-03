It's time to start thinking about shots. The exact timing and duration of flu seasons can vary, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says influenza activity often begins to increase in October. Guess what? That's where we are right now.
Everyone knows that starting about now you show up to any pharmacy or doctor's office and there's a flu shot there ready to go. The flu vaccine changes every year based on which strains of the virus are circulated. You may know that, but did you know that the flu vaccine goes through a 6 month mad dash involving a chicken egg before it ever ends up in your arm?
It all starts in February, at the end of the flu season, when the World Health Organization decides which strain should be involved in the vaccine. Glaxo Smith Kline, a pharmaceutical company based in London, is one of the key manufacturers of the flu vaccine. Starting in late February, the company trucks in hundreds of thousands of chicken eggs. But these aren't normal chicken eggs. According to the company, they are kept in high security farms with high tech air filtration systems to keep the birds healthy. The virus that the WHO believes will be most prominent during the upcoming flu season is injected into the egg's embryos.
The eggs are then left to incubate for several days, and then the virus is removed and isolated and then filled into syringes. The entire process to produce the vaccine and get FDA clearance takes about 4 months. Starting in late June and early July, retailers start negotiating access to doses. By August, the flu shot is ready for your arm.
Find a flu shot provider near you: https://vaccinefinder.org/
