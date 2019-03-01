SOAP LAKE, Wash.- A 38 mile long police chase that began in Soap Lake ended in Coulee City on Friday.
The chase began around 1:15 p.m. when a Soap Lake Police officer initiated a traffic stop, and the driver fled after initially stopping. Authorities noticed the vehicle had license plates attached that did not match the vehicle.
Soap Lake Police and Grant County Sheriff's Office pursued the vehicle for approximately 22 miles on State Route 17. Authorities report speeds reached 114 mph at times during the chase.
The vehicle nearly struck a police unit while fleeing through Coulee City. Sheriff's deputies used spike stripes on the suspect vehicle but the vehicle continued to flee for several miles after both passenger side tires disintegrated.
After 16 more miles, Soap Lake Police officers initiated the PIT maneuver on the suspect vehicle, safely ending the pursuit. The two occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.
23-year-old Triston Duplichan of Warden had several outstanding arrest warrants. The passenger, 29-year-old Noe Duarte of Warden, also had several outstanding arrest warrants.
Both were booked into Grant County Jail on their outstanding warrants and several additional charges.
After the pursuit ended, it was confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen out of the Puyallup area.