The Idaho Transportation Department is expecting Highway 95 in Central Idaho to open back up on Wednesday near Riggins following a rock slide last week.
ITD says US-95 between Riggins and Pollock will open back up Wednesday, July 8.
The roadway has been closed since the afternoon of Friday, July 3 due to a rock slide.
Crews have been working the past few days to clear the road and improve stability in the area.
“Yesterday geotechnical professionals measured the slope to identify short-term options to get the highway safely open,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. “Today rock scalers will keep dislodging any loose material.”
Previous coverage:
RIGGINS, Idaho - A large rock slide is blocking Highway 95 in Central Idaho south of Riggins.
Crews from the Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho County Sheriff's Office are enroute.
Highway 95 at milepost 188 in the Sheep Creek area will remain closed while the slide is cleaned up.
Currently there is no available detour to get around the blockage and there isnot an estimated time for when it will be cleared.
