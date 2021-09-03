"Spokane's a big hockey town," Co-owner of downtown Spokane's newest bar Jesse Koester says standing next to his hockey puck-engrained bar the morning after their grand opening.
It's the Lilac City's enthusiasm for hockey that Koester and his partners are banking on with their new venue at Riverside and Washington - Lord Stanley's - named after the namesake of the sport's coveted trophy, The Stanley Cup.
Koester, a Phoenix Coyotes fan ("Yes, we exist", Koester joked) fell in love with the sport while living in Arizona.
"Once you start watching it and learn the rules, it's hard not to fall in love with it," Koester said.
About six months ago, Koester and his partners came up with the notion of opening a sports bar in the vacant spot of the Legion Building.
With his love of hockey, the theme wasn't hard to land on.
"Hockey is the best sport," Koester said proudly.
With the pandemic disrupting businesses to say the least over the past year and a half, opening a bar might seem like an insurmountable mountain, but hey, that's what the world thought when the Americans took on the Soviets in 1980, right?
Koester says so far, opening a business in the middle of a pandemic hasn't been too bad.
"That's definitely something we're worried about, but we're optimistic that things are going to get back to normal and we're hoping for the best," Koester said.
Their menu is full of carefully crafted hockey-themed food and drinks. There's poutine (of course), sandwiches, shot-skis served on a hockey stick if you can find three other friends to join you, along with plenty libations named after hockey terminology and teams.
On the walls, hang the framed jerseys of some of the sports (fictional) greats like Jack Hanson and Shorsey, but there's room for more.
"We have some wall space, we definitely want fill it up," Koester said adding that if you're a hockey fan and want to donate something to represent your team, there's room for everyone. Where that room exists depends on the team.
"I did see some Philadelphia Flyer fans in here last night and that's ok, we'll welcome you, but we might put (Flyer memorabilia) in the corner," Koester joked.
In the corner as you walk in, a free bubble hockey table that gives you the chance to recreate "The Miracle on Ice" and play as the USA against the Soviets. I took on Koester as Team USA and am sorry to say I let my country down. A lot.
As a sponsor of the Spokane Chiefs, Koester says they will have ticket giveaways and with the hockey season about to start, including the inaugural season of the Seattle Kraken, Koester's hoping fans of the sport show up to cheer on their team all season on one of their nearly 20 TV, including a 165-inch high-definition projector screen with audio.
Despite hockey being the main focus, Koester says there will be room for other sports, too.
"We're still going to have football games, Gonzaga basketball games," Koester added. "Enough sports for anyone to watch whatever they want to watch."
Lord Stanley's is opening now at 108 N. Washington St. Ste. 101.
