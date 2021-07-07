ASOTIN, WASH -- As crews battle the Asotin Complex Fire burning west of the City of Clarkston, Level 2 and 3 evacuations are in place.
Level 3 evacuations, meaning "go now" are in place for homes on Asotin Creek Road, west of Cloverland Fork. Level 2 evacuations, meaning "be ready to leave at a moment's notice" are in place for Cloverland Road and streets off of Cloverland Road. That also includes the Harlow Ridge area. In Clarkston Heights, the areas south of Peola Road and Critchfield Road, south to Asotin Creek, are also at Level 2.
Evacuees are able to take shelter at Lincoln Middle School in Clarkston. The shelter is being staffed by Red Cross volunteers. Livestock and large animals can be evacuated to the Livestock Market at 3200 E. Main St., Lewiston, ID 83501.
There is no containment on the complex fire. The Asotin Complex is made up of two fires: the Dry Gulch Fire and Silcott Fire. More than 300 buildings are being threatened. One property has lost multiple outbuildings.
Road closures are in place for Asotin Creek Road, north of the Cloverland fork.
More information is expected to come out of Asotin County later tonight.
Asotin County, Wash. - A 300-acre wildfire near Clarkston has state resources mobilized. According to State Fire Marshal Charles P. LeBlanc, the fire poses a threat to homes and rangeland.
The fire, which started around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and continues to grow, has not yet prompted any evacuation orders.
Air units have been ordered to help contain the burn.
