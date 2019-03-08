Watch again

Hoopfest is officially 113 days away and registration kicks off today!

If you would like to register you can go online to spokanehoopfest.net or go to your local Yoke’s to pick up a hard copy.

The cost for an adult team is $148, elite teams are $188 and youth teams are $128.

The registration deadline is May 17th, but if you have a team name you’re dying to use you should register soon rather than later as they’re expecting more than 24,000 players.

Hoopfest will take place the last weekend of June.