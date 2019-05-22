How is this illegal? Old laws may seem silly, but can pose serious consequences

SPOKANE, Wash. - Imagine you buy a home that you plan on passing down to your children, and to every generation after theirs.
As the decades pass by, you store different things in the home, specifically the basement.
“Down our basements, we have boxes full of old papers, books, clothes and so on. It’s pretty time consuming to go down there and clean out the basement, then get rid of all the things that you don’t use anymore. Repealing some of these old laws is akin to that,” Gonzaga Law Professor Jason Gillmer said, recalling an analogy he’d heard.
States and local jurisdictions across our country have very old laws on the books, which conflict with more recent Supreme Court decisions and contemporary societal guidelines.
Washington is no exception.
For example, it’s technically illegal for anyone with a common cold to go out in public. Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 70.54.050 states, “Every person who shall willfully expose himself or herself to another, or any animal affected with any contagious or infectious disease, in any public place or thoroughfare, except upon his or her necessary removal in a manner not dangerous to the public health; and every person so affected who shall expose any other person thereto without his or her knowledge, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”
(There are even some fake outdated laws, which are well-known myths both in Washington and the world wide web. One of the more popular myths is the “law” that lollipops are illegal. After digging through RCW’s and consulting with multiple attorneys, we couldn’t find an actual RCW for a lollipop ban.)
Another example: it’s illegal to harass, hurt, or kill “Sasquatch, Yeti, Bigfoot, or Giant Hairy Ape.”
“I don’t think we’re actually going to be enforcing that law anytime soon. I could be wrong. There could be a Sasquatch out there and there could be somebody who might harass Bigfoot, but I don’t think that’s likely… I think with some of these laws, they’re clearly not going to be used anymore. They’re not going to be enforced anymore, so it’s kind of the basement analogy: how much time do we want our legislators to spend down in the basement, cleaning up a mess that nobody’s going to really use anymore?” Gillmer said.
Gillmer called it a “cost-benefit question,” and asked, “How much time do we want to spend repealing the outdated laws and laws that aren’t being enforced anymore, when arguably we could spend our time more productively and doing the business of the day.”
However, Gillmer (who is also the Director of the Center for Civil and Human Rights) said leaving outdated laws on the books can have potentially dangerous consequences.
“Some of them still could be enforced, and that is a concern for some of these laws that are on the books. Whether they are unconstitutional still or not, they could be used by a prosecutor against somebody to perhaps settle a political grudge or something along those lines… I think that does raise some concerns about selective enforcement,” he said.
Selective enforcement, or the act of choosing who and who not to prosecute for certain crimes, is one of the major potential consequences of outdated legislation.
“I could use the example of adultery laws or fornication laws. These are very, very common back in the day. Whether they still are constitutional is an open question. The Supreme Court of the US has told us that consenting adults, in general, have the right to engage in sexually intimate conduct without the interference of the local population. So, an adultery law might be challenged as unconstitutional under that line of cases. On the other hand, in order to bring that challenge, it's going to be the result of a prosecutor perhaps charging somebody with adultery or with fornication. I think that does raise some concerns about selective enforcement because that’s going to cause embarrassment and so forth,” Gillmer said.
“It takes time. It takes money. It takes publicity and so forth to go through this entire process. Some people may elect not to do that - it may be easier to reach a plea agreement and have the whole thing go away,” he said.
Gillmer said another major reason is the symbolic message that old laws can send to the public.
“Some of these laws send a symbolic message, which doesn't necessarily comport with who we are currently and what our society values and respects. I could use the example of the bans on interracial marriages. At the time the Supreme Court struck down these bans in 1967, 16 states still had them on the books - either in their state constitutions or state laws/statutes. Following the Supreme Court's decision (Loving v. Virginia), none of them are enforceable anymore. Yet, many of them remained on the books in those 16 states, up until 2000. In fact, in Alabama, it took that long until it was removed. And if you're in an interracial relationship, even though the statute's not enforceable, it does send a message to you that in that state, in that jurisdiction, not only were you not welcome long ago, but you're not necessarily welcome now,” he said.
“I think we're facing the same issue right now with same-sex marriage, bans on same-sex marriages. They're no longer enforceable after the Supreme Court's decision in 2015, yet many states, several states, still have them on the books - either in a constitution or the state's statutes. One might say, it's time to repeal that. It's unenforceable. It's not the law. Let's get rid of it. I think that would be a good reason to go in and make that determination,” Gillmer said.
The concept of selective enforcement isn’t just associated with outdated laws. Selective enforcement can also be applied to laws with legitimate reasons, such as public safety. However, Gillmer specifies that selective enforcement can be dangerous when used not non-legitimate reasons.
“In our system of justice, at least dealing with the criminal side, the prosecutor doesn't have to enforce every single law, every single time that it's violated. So, if we're driving 5 miles over the speed limit, the police officer may make the determination, ‘It's not worth the effort for me to make the arrest for this individual,’ when there's perhaps violators going much faster or committing other types of crimes that might demand my attention. I think that's pretty standard, pretty typical. But again, when we get into concerns about perhaps the prosecutor or police, the government, abusing their power by going after individuals for reasons that are not legitimate? That's when we need to be concerned. So for that reason, I think is another reason that I think we might want to get rid of some of these laws - that selective enforcement idea. But again, some of them, probably never going to be enforced. What do we want our lawmakers to focus on?” Gillmer said.
There is a recent history of laws being repealed, according to Gillmer. He also points out that it’s ultimately up to legislators to start any repeal process.
“Another reason for going in and repealing some of these old laws: I could use the example that just occurred here in Washington at the federal level. There was a ban on distilleries on Native American reservations, tribal lands, based on a law that dates back to the Civil War. Unfortunately, it has to do with a negative stereotype or association between Native Americans and alcohol. Well, it's still on the books, or at least it was until recently. Now, we have a tribe that wants to build a brewery or distillery, and they basically have this law that says they can't do it. Well, it's time to get rid of that law and fortunately, our legislators proposed a repeal and it was indeed repealed,” Gillmer said.