SPOKANE, Wash. - There has already been an outpouring of support to help those in need after tornadoes ripped through Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee.
However, more help is still needed. Before you donate to a lesser known organization you can use websites like Charity Navigator or Guidestar to check authenticity.
Other organizations who are offering aid include the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund which was created by Gov. Andy Beshear to collect donations for victims in the western portion of the state.
The Red Cross has also opened shelters and is asking people to make appointments to give blood. The Salvation Army is soliciting donations to help tornado victims in Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee.
The United Way of Kentucky is also accepting donations to provide support services for families in the state who were affected by the tornadoes.
