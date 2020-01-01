January 1st. The time for new beginnings.
Many people, including myself, set resolutions to achieve those new beginnings. Mine, for instance, is to get back to my fighting weight and hit the gym harder. Because I was only 12 hours into my resolution, I wasn't about to take my shirt off on Sanders Beach in Coeur d'Alene Wednesday morning.
But a lot of people were.
At noon, hundreds of people went running into the frigid waters of Lake Coeur d'Alene in a tradition that's been going on for more than 40 years.
From it's humble beginnings of a few buddies taking a cold swim in the late 70's, to the now hundreds, sometimes thousands, of people who fearlessly embrace the cold dip.
However, this year's plunge was tropical compared to years past. The air temperature was a balmy 43 degrees and the water was sitting at 42 degrees.
Some have made it a family tradition, some were dressed in wacky outfits, some were barely wearing outfits and other I could tell may have had a few drops (or cans) of liquid courage, but all had fun.
I have lived in the Inland Northwest my entire life and for one reason or another I've never been able to make it over for the Polar Bear Plunge. I jumped at the chance when my producer Luke told me to go cover it. Although I wasn't prepared with my attire, and I was only hours into my New Year's resolution and not prepared to show off my beach bod just yet, I knew I would regret not seizing the opportunity, so I plunged right in with the rest of the zestful crowd - suit and all.
It was cold... but I can't wait for next year.
Happy New Year, everyone!
