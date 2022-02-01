Following multiple reports over the weekend that star NFL quarterback Tom Brady would be retiring, he made it official on Instagram Tuesday morning.
"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," he posted. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."
Brady spent 22 years in the league, won seven Super Bowls and held three MVP awards.
