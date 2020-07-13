COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - It's been eight days since two airplanes collided over Lake Coeur d'Alene, and tumbled from the sky into the water. The crash killed eight people; two on board a Cessna, and six onboard a sightseeing seaplane that left from Brooks Seaplane Base on Lake Coeur d'Alene.
April Upchurch-Fredrickson was supposed to be on that plane. She ended up not going. But her husband and her three children did go, and they were all killed in the crash. KHQ spoke with Upchurch-Fredrickson about that horrific day and how she wants to honor the memory of her family.
There is also a GoFundMe set up to help the family with expenses. You can donate here.
