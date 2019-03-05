Ice Jam blocking Cheney-Plaza Road, unclear when road will re-open

CHENEY - Cheney-Plaza road is closed from Old Highway 195 to Wells Road because of an ice jam and water over the road.
The public works department posted on Facebook that the road will remain closed until further notice and is currently open only for local access.
KHQ has a crew on the way to get more information.
There is some good news. Crews say most of the county's roads have been completely plowed and crews are sanding where needed. They are laying down de-icer to fight black ice on arterial
The goal is to finish the entire district by Wednesday morning.