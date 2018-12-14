"This is the worst case of this type of situation I've run into." 

Idaho State Trooper Shane Grady held back tears and took time to collect himself while recounting a horrific case of child abuse ISP encountered this week in Shoshone County. 

"He had bruises on his head, multiple lacerations on his stomach. His arms were stuck in a fetal position and his left eye was not functioning properly," Trooper Grady told KHQ's Adam Mayer on Friday. 

ISP Child Abuse

A traffic stop was conducted on Tuesday in Shoshone County after a trooper saw a minivan commit a traffic infraction on I-90. During the stop, another trooper saw a woman and two children, ages 2 and 1, with signs of physical trauma. 

The 2-year-old was taken to Sacred Heart Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with life-threatening injuries, including brain trauma, but is expected to recover. 

The investigation into the child abuse case is on-going and the child is in the custody of the state. 

Troopers arrested 59-year-old Jorge Gonzalez-Vergel for trafficking meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm. 

