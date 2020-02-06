As of Thursday morning, there were 28,060 confirmed Novel Coronavirus cases in China and 564 deaths. Outside China there are 225 cases in 24 countries and one death.
Every day, scientists and doctors are learning more and more about the Coronavirus that has grabbed the attention of the world, but they are still fighting an illness they cannot see, nor fully understand.
Worldwide quarantines are in place, including a new one on the west side of the state in North Bend at the Washington State Patrol Fire Training Academy.
The facility is roughly 6 miles away from the general population and will house travelers who are coming to the U.S. via Sea-Tac from mainland China for observation. Sea-Tac is one of eleven airports in the United States that will screen passengers coming in from China for Coronavirus.
So far there has only been one confirmed case of Novel Coronavirus in Washington and that man has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. In total, according to the CDC, nationwide there have been 293 people tested for the virus, but only 11 confirmed cases with 76 tests still pending.
With travel restrictions in place, there's a small chance for travelers to end up in the quarantine facility in North Bend, but it's still a cautionary measure that must be taken.
Health officials say the general public should be more concerned with influenza, which has infected around 19 million Americans, hospitalized 180,000 and is responsible for around 10,000 deaths. 52 deaths have been reported in Washington, with 5 of those deaths being children.
Symptoms for both the Flu and Coronavirus mirror each other with fever, coughing and shortness of breath being prevalent in both illnesses, but unless you've been to Wuhan, China or around someone who has visited in the past two weeks, your symptoms are more likely indicative of the flu.
Preventative measures for both illnesses include good hand-washing, covering your mouth and isolating yourself when you're sick.
I spoke with the Spokane Regional Health District earlier today who said it's never too late to get your flu shot. The flu season typically sees a spike in numbers around this time of year before a slight decline and then another spike before spring. If you'd like to find the nearest place you can get a flu shot, click here.
