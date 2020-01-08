Silver Mountain has launched a search for a missing skier following Tuesday's avalanche that claimed the lives of two people.
The ski resort posted on Facebook Wednesday morning that they had received a call from a concerned family member about a skier they have been unable to reach.
"This person has been confirmed to be skiing yesterday at Silver during the time of the avalanche," the mountain said in a post on Facebook. "An intense search is currently underway with Silver Mountain Ski Patrol as well as multiple teams and dog units from various agencies."
Silver Mountain is closed for skiing today to focus all available resources on the search.
