Update: Washington State Patrol has provided more details about a DUI crash that left one car high-centered on railroad tracks Sunday evening.
Police say 32-year-old Emily Appel of Spokane was driving a Toyota 4Runner on westbound SR-290 approaching Pines when she struck a Toyota Rav4, making both vehicles cross eastbound lanes. The Rav4 struck the curb and rolled off the roadway, while the 4Runner became high-centered on railroad tracks.
The driver of the Rav4, 33-year-old Cally Duncan of Spokane, was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center with serious injuries but was considered to be in stable condition.
WSP said drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, as Appel was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center and later was booked into the Spokane County Jail facing charges of vehicular assault, felony hit and run and obstructing. She had attempted to flee on foot but was detained by police.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.- Emergency crews were on the scene of a vehicle crash that has left cars stuck on the railroad tracks in Spokane Valley.
Both cars were traveling westbound on Trent ave. near the intersection at Pines road Sunday.
Police on the scene said preliminary information shows a car rear-ended another car, causing it to leave to road way, through the westbound lanes and rolling in a field. The occupants have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries but appear to be in stable condition.
The other car left the roadway and ended up on the railroad tracks; the driver tried to flee on foot but was detained by police. She has been arrested for felony hit and run, DUI and possible vehicular assault.
Trent ave. has been reduced to one lane. Pines road is open.
🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) May 6, 2019
State Route 290 at Pines in Spokane Valley
Serious injury collision/felony hit and run, suspect in custody DUI.
All eastbound lanes detoured south on Pines, one westbound lane open for traffic.
Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/MQDCysXymF