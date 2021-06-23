UPDATE: JUNE 23 AT 7:45 A.M.
Spokane Police were called commotion on the South Hill Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they found two people shot. One person died on scene, the other was taken to the hospital.
Police are investigating right now. No suspects are in custody. They're asking you to call Crime Check if you have any information. There's no threat to the public.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, 7th Avenue at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Elm is closed. Neighbors in the area say they were woken up to police putting up the barricade. It appears their investigation is focusing on a car at the top of the hill.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
