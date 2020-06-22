UPDATE:
Airway Heights Police say officers with Kalispell Tribal Police at Northern Quest attempted to approach a man suspected for theft and trespassing at the casino on Monday. Officers attempted to stop the man, but instead the man got into a vehicle and attempted to leave. Police say the man rammed two patrol cars.
Police say at some point during the incident an officer fired his weapon. The suspect was not hurt and was taken into custody.
Investigators say the man arrested had a felony warrant for his arrest.
The Spokane Independent Response Team will investigate the shooting.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash - The Kalispell Tribe says a person has been arrested with non-life threatening injuries after an incident at Nothern Quest Resort and Casino.
Two officers who responded to the scene were not hurt. KHQ has not been able to confirm exactly what the incident was.
However, Kalispell Tribal Police say they will be working with other law enforcement agencies on the investigation.
Stay with KHQ for updates on this breaking news situation.
