On Saturday, a neighbor called 911 and said that Porter's car had been sitting in the driveway for a couple days with the garage door open.

Upon arrival, deputies found broken glass, along with blood and damaged items inside the home.

Court documents further state that at one point, "They opened a door and suddenly an adult male was standing in front of them with only shorts and a t-shirt.”

Deputies arrested the individual, believing he was squatting in the house. Deputies then determined the man was Derek Porter, Rex Porter’s son who was living in the home.

According to court documents, Deputies walked the 11 acres of the property and found a fire pit with a human leg partially burned lying near it. When they looked inside the pit, they found a burned head, still wearing glasses, and a torso with the pelvis and legs detached.