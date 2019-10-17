Police in Iowa say a 20-year-old man was caught underage drinking at a bar Friday night and apparently used a "McLovin'" fake ID from the movie Superbad.
Police in Des Moines spotted Daniel Alfredo Burleson at bar with a cocktail in his hand. Police said Burleson refused to show them ID so they took him outside for additional questioning. According to KCRG, Burleson still refused to provide his ID to officers outside of the bar, but while shuffling through his wallet, officers spotted the notorious fake ID.
Burleson was arrested and charged with public intoxication, first offense under the legal age in a bar, possession of a fictitious license, ID card, or form, and first offense possession of alcohol under the legal age. All of these charges are simple misdemeanors, except possession of a fictitious license, which is a serious misdemeanor.
Seth Rogen, the creator and star of Superbad, spotted the story online and simply responded with a tweet saying, "My work here is done."
My work here is done. https://t.co/OxlR08Re8u— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 16, 2019
