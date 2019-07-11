It's 7-11! It's FREE SLURPEE DAY!

It is officially 7-Eleven Day.

Head to a 7-Eleven during Thursday, July 11 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m and get yourself a free small Slurpee.

Patrons who join 7REWARDS and use the app to scan your free 7/11 Day Slurpee will get a coupon for a free Slurpee of any size the next day, good for 30 days.

You know the drill.

