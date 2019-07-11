It is officially 7-Eleven Day.
Head to a 7-Eleven during Thursday, July 11 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m and get yourself a free small Slurpee.
Patrons who join 7REWARDS and use the app to scan your free 7/11 Day Slurpee will get a coupon for a free Slurpee of any size the next day, good for 30 days.
You know the drill.
Happy 7-Eleven Day, Slurpeeps! Follow your tongue heart and come get a free small Slurpee, today only! 11am to 7pm. #slurplife #7ElevenDayhttps://t.co/oSwVQgcLJk pic.twitter.com/JSemYrABDb— 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 11, 2019