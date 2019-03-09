Idaho State Police has released more information on a property damage crash that closed I-90 between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene Friday night.
According to a release, a 2016 Volvo semi-truck carrying 16 2,000-pound missiles driven by 47-year-old Mark Dearinger, was traveling eastbound through the Huetter rest area.
Dearinger inadvertently drove into the hazmat containment area instead of using the interstate on ramp. At the end of the containment area, Dearinger drove over a large snow bank, causing the truck to be disabled.
The interstate was closed for about two hours in both directions as a precaution until the load was confirmed not a hazard.
Dearinger was uninjured and received a citation for inattentive driving.