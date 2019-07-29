Lab-grown steak could soon be coming to your dinner plate.
Israel's Aleph Farms claims to be the first company to develop a steak in a laboratory. The company says it's in talks with high-end restaurants in the U.S., Europe and Asia and are hoping to have the minute steak, which is known to cook very fast, on the market for a trial phase by 2021 and aiming for an official launch in 2023.
The steak is developed from a small number of cells taken from a cow, without having to slaughter the cow in the process. Developers of the steak note that since the meat is made in a lab, where it receives exact nutrients,
the meat is actually healthier than commercial meat.
Currently a serving of lab-grown steak would cost around $50-dollars,
but Aleph Farms hopes to bring that price down to a similar price as you'd find steak offered in restaurants.
Developers say mass production would also bring the price down further, making the steaks viable for sale in lower-priced steak houses.