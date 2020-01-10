SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of students, the school bus driver and a police officer are alright after a school bus crashed into a parked mail truck along north Nettleton Street Friday afternoon.
Reports from the scene suggest the school bus was traveling along the road and hit a particularly rough and icy intersection. The bus began sliding, and while it was sliding, the school bus driver began telling the children to "get out of the bus."
A child on the bus at the time of the crash told KHQ that children began to jump out of the school bus "mission impossible style," before the bus crashed into a parked postal truck.
Witnesses told KHQ that a police car responding to the scene of the crash then hit and icy patch and crashed into the back of the school bus.
No serious injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more info becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.