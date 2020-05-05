SPOKANE, Wash - A man who pulled a driver from his car that had crashed into the Spokane River said he didn't think he just jumped into the water.
"I've never been in a situation that intense in my life" said John-Paul Mosher.
Spokane Police say just before midnight on Monday, a driver lost control of his car and drove into the river near the 2500 block of East South Riverton.
Several people, including Mosher, ran down a long steep embankment, jumped into the river and tried to pull the teenage driver from the car. Along with help from the officers, the rescuers were able to get the driver to safety. Firefighters then got him up the embankment and into a waiting ambulance.
The body of a second man was also pulled from the car Tuesday morning. Details on his identity will be released at a later date.
KHQ's Hayley Gunthner talked with Mosher about what he saw and what happened in those critical moments. You can see that full interview tonight at 5pm.
