Journey to the North Pole cruises start this Saturday on Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, ID- Starting this weekend you can officially start to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year! Starting Saturday people can jump on board the holiday cruises at on Lake Coeur D’Alene.
But what safety precautions are being done to keep people safe from COVID-19.
Precautions are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises says masks are recommended but not required, the other big thing that they are implementing temperature checks before getting on board.
The cruises start this Saturday. Due to COVID they will have reduced capacity on board the boats.
So they say it’s important if you want to book, book soon. The prices are as followed.
-Sneak peek week (25% off 11/13-11/24)
Ages 5 & under free
Kiddos (ages 6-12) $8.63
Senior (ages 55+) $19.13
Adult $19.88
-Journey to the North Pole (11/25-1/2)
Ages 5 & under free
Kiddos (ages 6-12) $11.50
Senior (ages 55+) $25.50
Adult $26.50
The resort told me over the summer they actually started filling their holiday package just for this week, but what does that mean for the city of Coeur d’Alene, the downtown Coeur d’Alene partnership says just this program alone creates huge economic boom for the community, increasing traffic for retail and restaurants.
For restaurants, they can expect to see summer-type revenue in the winter months which is normally when they would see a dip in spending.
But where are all these people coming from? 75% drive make the drive from Missoula, The Tri-Cities and Seattle, and 25% come from Portland, Southern California, Boise, and Salt Lake City.
