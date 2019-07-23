SPOKANE, Wash. - The question of whether the accused Freeman High School shooter will be tried as an adult or a juvenile will finally be answered after days of emotional testimony.
On Tuesday, July 23, by 1:30 pm, the next direction of the case will be clear. A judge will decide if Caleb Sharpe, who is now 17, will be tried as a juvenile or an adult.
If the judge decides Sharpe will be tried as a juvenile, he will be out in four years without any mandatory supervision. It's something prosecutors say could jeopardize the entire community.
There's one thing both prosecutors and defense attorney's agree on; What happened at Freeman High School on the morning of September 13, 2017, was as awful as it gets.
In closing arguments, defense attorney Bevan Maxey told the judge that he believes "everyone involved is hurting."
However, prosecutors have maintained Sharpe has displayed no remorse. They say he meticulously planned this school shooting for as long as two years.
Maxey reminded the judge of his expert's findings, that Sharpe may have suffered from a brain injury. Maxey told the court their findings indicate Sharpe was incredibly immature with an undeveloped sense of responsibility.
Prosecutors see it much differently. They say Sharpe, who was less than four weeks shy of turning 16 at the time of the shooting, committed an adult act that should come with adult consequences.
The judge told the court he's been weighing his decision heavily since last week, even spending his off time considering it.
KHQ will have the details when that decision is made tomorrow.