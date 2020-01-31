Americans love to eat food and Super Bowl Weekend is like the, well, Super Bowl of eating food.
However, that spread you have sitting out at your party is also a breeding ground for bacteria. However, it's not hard to avoid getting sick.
First, I'd like to start with the catalyst of this whole story: The Double Dip.
George Costanza insisted there was nothing wrong with double dipping a chip, taking a bite and then dipping again. Opinions vary. Mythbusters concluded double dipping was fairly harmless. However, studies from Michigan State University and Clemson both found George was wrong.
Whether the amount of contamination is dangerous to the dippers’ health or not is still debatable and can depend on multiple external factors including the type of chip/dip or the relative health/illness of the person whose mouth provided the bacteria," the Clemson study said. "Next time you take a bite of your chip, however, and are tempted to commit a second dip, keep in mind that the numbers have been calculated, and the bacteria are having just as much of a party as you are."
Clemson found that double dipping 3-6 times transfers thousands of bacteria from your guests mouth to the dip. Those bacteria start mingling and pretty soon you've got a bacteria hot tub part going on inside your dip. It's flu season. No one wants that. So to be safe, and polite, perhaps just "dip once and end it!"
Of course, with the beverages flowing during the big game, your bathroom will become a busy place. It should go without saying, but wash your hands! A USDA study found that even people who did wash their hands failed to do it correctly 99 percent of the time. So remember, warm running water, plenty of soap, 20 seconds of scrubbing and lathering, then rinse and turn off water with paper towel. You could also put one of those "Guests must wash hands before returning to party" signs on the mirror like restaurants do for their employees. You shouldn't have to, but it might guilt that one person who thinks, "it's fine. I didn't touch anything," into washing off their germ-infested hands.
Finally, cook your foods thoroughly and then store your them properly. It's pretty simple. If you're food needs to be warm, keep it warm. If it needs to be cold, keep it cold.
"Most bacteria grow rapidly at temperature between 40 °F and 140 °F, also known as the Danger Zone," the USDA said. "So do not leave food sitting out at room temperature for more than two hours. Before those two hours are up, place small portions of leftovers in shallow containers and refrigerate them promptly. When you’re reheating leftovers, make sure they reach 165 °F.
With the excitement of the game, I'm sure practicing proper food handling techniques might not be top of mind for most people, but it should be.
If I can paraphrase from the late, great George Carlin: "You immune system kills germs and it needs germs to practice on."
Just try to do your best this weekend to not give your immune system a buffet of bacteria to kill. You don't want to be one of the 17 million Americans who come down with 'Super Bowl Fever" on Monday. Though, I think it's safe to say, a good portion of that is probably more from the drinks being consumed and not the food. But that's another story.
Have a great weekend!
