Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY... ...THE HIGH WIND WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS 50 TO 55 MPH EXPECTED. LOCAL GUSTS TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE ON HIGHER TERRAIN DURING THE MORNING HOURS. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, LOWER GARFIELD AND ASOTIN COUNTIES, WASHINGTON PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA AND IDAHO PALOUSE. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM PST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...STRONGEST WIND GUST POTENTIAL WILL OCCUR OVER THE EXPOSED TERRAIN AND HIGHER BENCHES AND HILLS AROUND THE REGION ESPECIALLY THE EASTERN PALOUSE...ALPOWA AND POMEROY AREAS...THE WEST PLAINS AND THE SOUTH HILL NEIGHBORHOOD OF SPOKANE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&