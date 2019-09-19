A Kansas City man is on a mission to get one dog adopted and is so dedicated to the cause that he's moving in with her until that happens!
"Queen," a 3-year-old terrier mix, has been at the shelter for more than 400 days. Scott Poore says he saw a noticeable change in her mood after being there for so long. So he furnished her tiny room to help give Queen some hope about her future.
Poore runs a company called "mission driven goods" dedicated to helping homeless animals. He's running his business from an iPad inside the kennel and hopes his antics will show someone how sweet Queen is and adopt her.
"She is the most affectionate, lovable dog I probably have ever worked with," Poore said. "She has tons of energy, I call her an all-or-nothing dog. She gives you everything she's got when she plays, and then she hits a wall and does this. But I mean she's just gentle, she's loving and the last couple of months she's started kind of losing hope. And that's what motivated me to do this, I'm not going to let her lose hope."
While he's living there, Poore says it's only fair that he pays rent. He's asking for donations for the time that he's keeping the dog company and the shelter says it will match each dollar through the rest of the month.
If you're interested in adopting queen, you can find more information at www.greatplainsspca.org