KCSO looking to interview anyone who had friendship with Larry Dean Isenberg

COEUR D'ALENE - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking to interview anyone who had a personal relationship with Larry Dean Isenberg.
Husband of Lori Isenberg, Larry fell out of a boat in early 2018, but a toxicology report would later show he had lethal levels of Benadryl in his system.
Larry’s death is still being investigated by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and investigators say Lori is a “person of interest” in his death.
Detectives ask if you had a personal friendship or relationship with Larry Isenberg, to contact the detective at 208-446-2128 or by email at kkelso@kcgov.us