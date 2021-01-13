KELLOGG, Idaho - Students in the Kellogg School District get to start their weekend a few days early thanks to Mother Nature.
An early morning windstorm knocked down trees and took out power for thousands in North Idaho and Eastern Washington on Wednesday.
Superintendent of the Kellogg School District, Nancy Larsen, said the Silver Valley has a lot of damage. Schools don't have power, and there are several campuses that have damage from downed trees.
Currently, cell phone is the only way employees can communicate.
Besides the damage to school property, Larsen said she is concerned for the families who may have damage to their homes. She wants to make sure roads are safe and families are able to bring their kids to school before calling students back into class.
Monday is the MLK Day Holiday so class is expected to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18th.
