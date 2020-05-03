KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a series of package thefts with both suspects appearing to dressed in scrubs
KPD says both suspects have been reported as stealing packages delivered to Kennewick residences. Anyone who may recognize either woman is encouraged to contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 and reference case # 20-16877.
"To clarify, both appear to dress as nurses and we do not believe they are actual nurses," KPD wrote. "The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives, and take the vitals of their patients(not their property)."
