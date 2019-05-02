Key fobs mysteriously stop working in Ohio neighborhood

Key fobs. You know those things that unlock and lock our car doors when we push the button?
Some people in an Ohio neighborhood say their key fobs mysteriously stopped working. Garage door openers too!
It's a mystery that, so far, remains unsolved.
One woman told local media the key fob to her car stopped working about two weeks ago. She got a new battery, but that didn't fix the issue.
Cory Branchick says the fob only stops working when she's in her driveway. It works everywhere else. Branchick also says 10 of her neighbors are experiencing similar issues.
A city councilman says something in the area is interfering with the devices radio frequencies, but it's unknown what that is at this time.
There have been many theories, but two weeks later it's still a mystery.
The phone company and the power company came to check their equipment but concluded the issue is not with their equipment.
"Something in this area that is jamming radio frequencies and we are still looking to figure out what it is," a City Councilman said.
The next step is to go door to door this weekend to see if someone has something in their house causing the issue.