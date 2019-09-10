A burglary suspect was taken into custody after police say he stole a kayak on Newman Lake and attempted to evade capture Tuesday morning.
Homeowners tipped police about a man reportedly burglarizing homes in the area, and upon the arrival of law enforcement, the man stole a kayak and attempted to paddle away on Newman Lake.
Police say he didn't get very far and left the kayak, tried to swim to shore and hid under some trees.
Unsure if he was armed, authorities deployed Air 1 to hover/search the area. Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies and a K-9 officer were also on scene and located him shortly after.
The suspect gave up initially, but then attempted to fight off police, forcing deputies to use tasers and the K-9 to make contact before being he was taken in custody. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on multiple felony charges.
