SPOKANE, Wash - Some call him a hero, some a symbol for what is right in our community. But his friends call him Isaiah Dunn, a 20-year-old Spokane man, got called a lot of things last night. Not all of them good. The young African-American man became a local sensation after standing in front of the Nike Store, which was being hit by looters.
Isaiah can be seen in multiple videos yelling at the looters to stop, that this was not the way the protest was supposed to go. We talked exclusively with Isaiah Monday afternoon, and he said he wasn't thinking about heroics or even his own safety. He was thinking about doing what was right and trying to prevent the peaceful protest he was part of, from getting hijacked by looters and rioters.
Tonight on the new 6:30pm, watch Sean Owsley's exclusive interview with Isaiah Dunn.
