We want to send a big THANK YOU to everyone who turned out for the Hometown Harvest Food Drive benefitting Northwest Harvest!
We had KHQ crews taking your donations across Spokane County and we are very happy to report that with your help, Northwest Harvest will be able to provide more than 627,000 meals to families in need this holiday season!
The food drive isn't over yet! You can still donate to area Safeway and Albertsons until December 31.
THANK YOU!
