Firefighters in Kirkland, Washington are under quarantine after possible coronavirus exposure at a nursing facility.
State health officials confirmed Saturday that two people connected to the Life Care Center in Kirkland tested presumptively positive for the virus.
One patient is a woman in her 40s who is a health care worker at the facility. She is in satisfactory condition at Overlake hospital.
The other is a Life Care resident in her 70s. Officials say she is in serious condition at Evergreen Health.
Several Kirkland firefighters who helped ill patients at the facility in the last week are now under quarantine as a precaution.
Fire officials say the firefighters are quarantined at home and a fire department facility.
