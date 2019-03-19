Kittitas County deputy killed in the line of duty, police officer airlifted to Harborview

KIITTITAS COUNTY - Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says that a deputy was killed in the line of duty and a Kittitas police officer has been airlifted to Haborview Medical Center.
Deputies say they attempted to stop a vehicle that was related to a driving complaint just before 8 p.m. but the vehicle led them on a chase.
When the vehicle finally came to a stop near Pierce Street in Kittitas, the suspect got out of the vehicle and exchanged gunfire with Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies and Kittitas Police Officers.
One deputy who was shot, was taken to an area hospital but later pronounced dead.
A Kittitas Police Officer was also shot and has been airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The suspect, who was also shot, was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.
The names and identities of the officers are not being released at this time until family notifications are completed.
Ellensburg Police Department is being asked to conduct the investigation.