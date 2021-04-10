The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 31-year-old man who failed to return to custody from work release.
The Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Daniel Lee Munson from Clark Fork, Idaho did not return to jail following his work release privileges. Munson was last seen by his employer at about 10:00pm Friday night after leaving the job site with his girlfriend, 33-year-old Heather R. Bethel of Spokane.
The Sheriff's Office says Munson is serving a sentence for violating a no-contact order.
He is white, 5'9" with blue eyes and blond hair.
If anyone has any information as to Munson’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 446-1300 or their local law enforcement agency.
