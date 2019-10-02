For $7.5 million dollars, you can own a real piece of rock 'n' roll history.
Former Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain's home is up for sale in Seattle.
Cobain and Courtney Love bought the house in January 1994. The couple lived there until the Nirvana frontman killed himself in the greenhouse on the property on April 5th of that year.
Love had the greenhouse torn down but stayed in the home until 1997.
It sold for almost $3 million at that time.
The house is more than 100-years-old. It's 8000 square feet and sits on .75 acres of land. According to property records, the house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms with a detached garage and retaining wall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.