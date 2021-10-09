SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle is blocking lanes on I-90 east of mile marker 297.
At this time both lanes are blocked while a life-flight medical helicopter is picking up the driver of the motorcycle who was critically injured.
A detour is in place via. Liberty Lake on Appleway Blvd.
The left lane will remain closed for an investigation according to the Washington State Patrol District.
A related fatality is being reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.