SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle is blocking lanes on I-90 east of mile marker 297.

At this time both lanes are blocked while a life-flight medical helicopter is picking up the driver of the motorcycle who was critically injured.

A detour is in place via. Liberty Lake on Appleway Blvd.

The left lane will remain closed for an investigation according to the Washington State Patrol District.

A related fatality is being reported.

