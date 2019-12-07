Deputies in Whitman County arrested a 26-year-old Latah man suspected of breaking into the Tekoa Market early Friday morning.
The Sheriff's Office said the burglar threw an electrical meter through the front window. Video surveillance shows the suspect then spending nearly 90 minutes consuming food and smoking cigarettes.
Several witnesses called the business owner saying they saw someone walking on Highway 27 north of Tekoa early that morning.
Deputies identified the suspect as Steven Storrings.
Charges of burglary, theft and malicious mischief will be sent to the Whitman County Prosecutor.
