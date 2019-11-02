Fall really is a beautiful time in Spokane. But then, one leaf at a time falls to the ground, and suddenly the streets are covered in brown and yellow leaves. But imagine if people on your street decided not to move their cars on the city's dedicated "street leaf pickup day."
This forces crews to leave the piles behind, and can be dangerous for people walking, because then, when the snow hits, a sheet of ice glazes over those forgotten leaves, creating an extra slick surface.
To avoid that, the City says it's time to move your cars, boats, and basketball hoops out of the street, and make way for the leaf clean-up trucks.
This upcoming week, crews are hitting the Audubon and Downriver areas, going down streets, cleaning leaves, and getting roads ready for winter. For a look of when the trucks are coming to your street, sometime over the next eight weeks, CLICK HERE.
The City says this doesn't mean you can rake your leaves into the street, instead, take them to the Waste-to-Energy facility at 2900 S Geiger, or leave the leaves in green yard bins for crews to pick up.
