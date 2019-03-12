We made it!

KHQ's Leslie Lowe says we've made it through the major part of the snow storm that was expected to bring up to 4" to our area overnight.

As we get above freezing this afternoon, the snow will turn to rain and we might see some light snow fall this evening as temperatures dip back below freezing.

Enough about the snow, though. It's March 12, 2019 and we finally have some light at the end of the tunnel to look forward to: 50 degrees on Monday!

We're still a few days away and a lot can change between now and then, but the weekend is shaping up to give us a taste of spring with temperatures expected to hover near 50 degrees!

Could winter finally be preparing to make an exit? We sure hope so! Look at this warm-up!