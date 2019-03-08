SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of sending texts threatening violence and murder to a Lewis & Clark High School student is back behind bars at the Spokane County Jail.
Ryan Lee was arrested Friday, March 8, according to the Spokane County Jail Roster. He's facing the same charges as before, threats to kill and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Lee has been in and out of the Spokane County Jail since his initial arrest last year. In January, he was arrested again and held on a $1 million bond.
Prosecutors believe Lee is responsible for not only sending disturbing texts online to one Lewis & Clark student, they say he also used a fake Instagram account to threaten to shoot up the school on several different occasions.
That led to weeks of increased police presence at Lewis & Clark and hundreds of students called in sick toward the end of the year, fearing the school shooting threat may be real.
Lee was booked into jail just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. He's expected to make a court appearance on these latest charges Monday.