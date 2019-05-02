Lewis & Clark High School's theater program has been named one of four to be recognized for a national award.
The Educational Theatre Association recognizes schools whose theatre programs exemplify and promote high standards of quality in educational theatre with the Outstanding School Award.
Half of the four schools honored are in Washington, as James A. Garfield High School joined Lewis & Clark on the coveted list. Leavenworth Senior High School in Kansas and Woodmont High School in South Carolina were the other two honorees.
The EdTA explained how the award was well-deserved by Lewis & Clark:
"The Lewis & Clark High School theatre program, home to Thespian Troupe 6356, under the direction of Suzanne Maguire and Greg Pschirrer, was recognized for fostering a collaborative environment to promote comprehensive and innovative instruction. They have incorporated cross-curricular studies with the English department, and the school’s award-winning choir and band work alongside the troupe for most productions. Lewis & Clark High School created and piloted the first musical theatre class in their district and currently are the only school in Eastern Washington offering the class. Theatre students throughout the region choose the school for this offering. The theatre program’s mission focuses on the value of theatre education in developing skills for life. Maguire and Pschirrer provide an environment of encouragement and professionalism, guiding students through their career interests, resulting in former students graduating with college degrees in theatre."
LCHS Tiger Drama has two upcoming productions of Hamlet, both at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday May 2-3. Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults. Other productions over the past season include "Of Mice & Men", "Radium Girls", "Newsies" and "Xanadu." The program is ran by Department Director & Choreographer Greg Pschirrer and Associate Director Suzanne Maguire.