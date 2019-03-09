Lifeflight launched after car vs. pedestrian collision on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. - Lifeflight was launched after a car vs. pedestrian collision on I-90 Saturday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol, 46-year-old Joseph Harrison had been standing in front of his vehicle, which was parked on the westbound shoulder of I-90 near exit 263.
Another vehicle driven by 18-year-old Lucianne Salmick of Sammamish, and containing four other passengers, was driving westbound in the right lane.
Authorities say Harrison ran into the lane where he was hit by Salmick's vehicle. Harrison was transported by Lifeflight to Sacred Heart Medical Center for his injuries.
Washington State Patrol lists the cause of the collision as disorderly conduct and there are pending charges.